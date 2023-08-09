NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN)- A winning Mega Millions ticket was won at a gas station in the Valley, according to a press release.

The Pennsylvania Lottery reported that a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was won at Zain Mini Mart on the 2000 block of East Washington Street in New Castle on Tuesday.

According to the press release, the ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 13-19-20-32-33, but not the yellow ball.

As a result, the mini-mart will receive a $5,000 selling bonus.

This caused the Mega Millions jackpot to reset to an estimated value of $20 million, or $9.9 million cash, for the next drawing on Friday 11.