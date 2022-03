WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nearly a half-million-dollar lottery ticket was sold in Warren.

The ticket sold at Convenient Food Mart on Parkman Road matched all five numbers in the Rolling Cash 5 March 2 drawing for a jackpot of $489,000.

The winning numbers were 2-5-7-9-36. The winner chose their own numbers.

Rolling Cash 5 is a daily draw game with drawings held seven days a week.