MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WKBN)- A winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 was recently sold in Mercer County.

According to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Sheetz location on West Main Street in Grove City sold the winning Power Play ticket on Saturday. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-18-23-27-47, and the red Powerball 15 to win the prize.

The ticket was worth $50,000, but the Power Play multiplier drawn was four, making the prize $200,000.

As a result of the win, the Sheetz in Grove City earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Powerball jackpot is soaring up to $1 billion before the next drawing on Wednesday, February 1.