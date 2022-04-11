WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The winners of NBC’s The Voice will be performing in Warren this fall.

The trio Girl Named Tom is coming to Packard Music Hall. The show will be on October 7.

Girl Named Tom won season 21 of The Voice, receiving praise from mentor Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale on Thursday, April 14 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. They can only be purchased online at ticketmaster.com with the password PACKARD.

Tickets will then go on sale on Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online or at the Packard Music Hall Box Office.