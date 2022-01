Shawn Whittington hands Powerball tickets to a customer at a 7-Eleven convenience store Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2012, in Tampa, Fla. The estimated jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $500 million. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

(WKBN)- Two winning tickets were sold for last night’s Powerball Jackpot.

However, the tickets weren’t sold locally.



The two tickets were sold in Sacramento, California and Wisconsin.



Lottery officials originally estimated the jackpot at $610 million. But said it jumped to $632 million because of “fast-growing sales across the country.”



No one has won the jackpot since October 4th.