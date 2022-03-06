YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown and pizza go together like peanut butter and jelly — and Sunday night, the Valley found out who has the best pizza in town at the Slice of the Valley Pizza and Beer challenge.

When it came to plain pizza, Belleria took the top spot followed by Ianazone’s and Sunrise.

In the specialty pizzas category, Mellilos took first, Salvatores took second and St. Anthony’s in third.

Best beer went to Ohio Brewing Company and Birdfish in Columbiana took “Best Beer to Drink with Pizza.”

First News evening anchor Stan Boney was a celebrity judge and WYTV meteorologist Jim Loboy emcee’d the event.