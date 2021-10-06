Winners of annual Chili Cookoff announced

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The results are in for this year’s Chili Cookoff, hosted by the Boardman Optimist Club.

More than a dozen celebrity chefs served up their chili for votes Wednesday night.

33 WYTV News’ own Lindsey Watson served as emcee for the competitive event. The goal was simple: fill the ballot box with as many votes as possible.

All the money raised at the event will go to the Optimist Club to invest in local kids.

Here’s a list of the night’s winners:

Hottest Chili went to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene

Most Original Chili went to County Engineer Pas Ginnetti

Favorite Political Chili went to Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meachum

Favorite Celebrity Chili went to our very own Gerry Ricciutti

Best of Chili went to Commissioner Anthony Trafficanti, who defended his title for another year

It was a little heated at times — no pun intended — but such a fun event that raised money for the community.