Winners of annual Chili Cookoff announced

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The results are in for this year’s Chili Cookoff, hosted by the Boardman Optimist Club.
More than a dozen celebrity chefs served up their chili for votes Wednesday night.
33 WYTV News’ own Lindsey Watson served as emcee for the competitive event. The goal was simple: fill the ballot box with as many votes as possible.
All the money raised at the event will go to the Optimist Club to invest in local kids.
Here’s a list of the night’s winners:
- Hottest Chili went to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene
- Most Original Chili went to County Engineer Pas Ginnetti
- Favorite Political Chili went to Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meachum
- Favorite Celebrity Chili went to our very own Gerry Ricciutti
- Best of Chili went to Commissioner Anthony Trafficanti, who defended his title for another year
It was a little heated at times — no pun intended — but such a fun event that raised money for the community.