Winners announced for White House Fruit Farm’s scarecrow contest

White House Fruit Farm announced the winners Friday in its annual scarecrow contest

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – White House Fruit Farm announced the winners Friday in its annual scarecrow contest.

Every year, the community is invited to dress a scarecrow and have it displayed at the farm for two weeks in October.

Guests who visited the farm could purchase a $1 ticket to vote for their favorite scarecrows or donate a canned good.

The farm raised $300 and collected 900 cans of foods for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

The winners this year are:

First Place – Candy Cane
Second Place – Flip for Fall
Third Place – Sally

