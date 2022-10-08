CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Some of the largest pumpkins made their way to Canfield this weekend.

The Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers held its 27th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off at the Parks Garden Center.

Growers from across the country brought pumpkins, watermelons, tomatoes, sunflower heads and other gourds to see which was the heaviest. The winner received $5,000 dollars.

This year’s winning giant pumpkin weighed in at 2,493 pounds. It was grown by Andy Wolf of Western New York. Tim Parks of Park’s Green Center said he’s a repeat grower and participant.

The winning giant watermelon weighed 223.5 pounds.

The current U.S. record for heaviest pumpkin is 2,528 pounds, grown by a New Hampshire farmer.