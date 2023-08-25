EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, the Wings and Wheels event returns to the Columbiana County Airport.

There will be vendors, food, classic cars and airplanes for people to look at. There will even be an old carrier plane from World War II for people to tour.

All the proceeds go toward the county’s new search and rescue team.

“In that is a new 4-month-old dog that they have and they’re going to start training it here shortly and it’s to benefit them, but they in turn are doing this countywide. It’s actually dispatched through the Emergency Management Agency,” said Jim Pusateri, chairman of the Columbiana County Airport.

The event is free but there is a Chinese auction to raise money for the search and rescue team.

It’s from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Columbiana County Airport on County Airport Road in East Liverpool.