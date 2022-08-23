POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular place in Trumbull County is adding a second location.

Barrel33 is expanding into the Poland area. It will take over a place right at Five Points.

Barrel33 specializes in wines, craft beer, and cocktails. It will renovate an open space to fit its needs of providing good drinks and good food.

The new location will operate slightly differently than its current location in Howland.

“We are going to emphasize out here more of the retail in the bar and devote a little bit less space to the restaurant than we do in Howland. We are going to really focus on quality when it comes to the restaurant, but really, we just want a place where people in the community can feel like they can come and have a good time, get good service and be sitting in a nice setting,” said Brian Fry, owner.

Barrel33 Poland has a target opening date of November 1.