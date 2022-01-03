‘Wine About Winter’ takes you through village of Lisbon

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – If winter isn’t your cup of tea, you’ll get a chance to “wine” about it.

The Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Wine About Winter event on February 26.

There will be eight wine stops inside many of the local businesses in the village.

The Chamber will also hold a number of giveaways.

If you’re not interested in wine, there will be other options.

“Hot chocolate, ciders, sodas, some snacks, some cheese trays, those types of things,” said Lindsey Smoot, with the Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce.

If you wish to attend, you can buy your ticket online or from the Chamber for $10. The Chamber is located at 120 N. Market St.