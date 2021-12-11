Wind, storm damage knocks out power across the Valley

Tree branches cover the ground on Jeanette Drive in Boardman, Ohio on Saturday.

(WKBN) — Friday night and Saturday morning’s high winds and storm damage knocked down trees and wires across the Valley.

Saturday night, FirstEnergy reported thousands of outages across Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties. Most did not have estimated restoration times.

About 2,000 outages were reported in Mahoning and Trumbull counties each, while Columbiana County had just under 1,000 as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tree branches cover the ground on Jeanette Drive in Boardman, Ohio on Saturday.

Wind damaged a sign near the shops on 224 in Boardman, Ohio on Saturday.

A tree fell in a yard in Poland on Saturday.

A viewer sent in photos of a tree that hit their in-law’s house on Saturday.

A tree blocks Bay Hill Drive in Canfield on Saturday.

Winds brought down a tree on Jeanette Drive in Boardman that was about four feet in diameter and about 30-40 feet tall. It missed crushing any cars but did trap an SUV.

The weather also took out part of a sign near the entrance to the shops along 224 in Boardman.

A tree also fell in a WKBN employee’s yard in Poland.

In Canfield, a tree fell and completely blocked Bay Hill Drive. Crews were on the scene when we arrived to clear the road.

In Austintown, a viewer sent in photos of a tree on top of their in-laws home that fell around 7 a.m. He said no one was injured but it did cause damage to the home.