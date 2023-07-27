(WKBN) – A recent ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court in connection to a wind farm permit in Huron and Erie counties could have impacts across the state and here in the Valley.

The Court ruled that the Ohio Power Siting Board, which issues the permits, appropriately gave the OK for Firelands Wind to build windmills for the Emerson Creek Wind Farm.

Some neighbors and the Black Swamp Bird Observatory appealed the board’s decision, raising issues of noise and the impact on migrating birds.

The Court ruled that permit approval was not “unlawful or unreasonable” and that they can not reverse its decision unless it is.

“We conclude that the residents and Black Swamp have not established that the board’s order was unlawful or unreasonable,” Justice R. Patrick DeWine wrote in the opinion.

Locally, Columbiana County officials have said no to large-scale alternative energy projects.

There are several townships on a list of unincorporated areas banning commercial-size solar panel arrays or wind turbines on farmland. It’s a preemptive move to keep the farms out of the county.

Kensington Solar LLC had proposed one in Franklin Township. The proposed project would be located on approximately 1,000 acres of land in Franklin Township near the village of Summitville in Columbiana County. That project is now before the Ohio Power Siting Board.