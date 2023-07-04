YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’ve been outside at all the last few weeks, chances are you’ve noticed hazy skies at times. The haziness is a product of Canada’s wildfire smoke. Smoke from wildfires can negatively affect our air quality. We spoke with experts about what they’ve been seeing in the hospital and how you can check how safe the air is.

You’ve probably experienced some reduced visibility in the air lately. That’s because Canadian wildfires continue to burn, which Storm Team 27 Meteorologist Adam Clayton says is expected to continue over the next couple of months. The area the fires are in is not very populated.

“So they’re not necessarily dedicating a lot of resources to fighting the fires like we would here in the United States. West coast, oftentimes in California, we see firefighters fighting those fires because people are actually living there,” Clayton said.

So why is it that these fires hundreds of miles away from us are affecting our air quality?

“Any time we get northerly flow down here into the Valley, it’s going to take smoke from those wildfires and sort of shove it back down into the Valley, and that’s something that we could deal with multiple times this summer,” Clayton said.

Dr. Molly Howsare, director of Critical Care Medicine at Mercy Health, says what they see in the emergency room waxes and wanes depending on what’s going on in the environment. So lately…

“We have been seeing a little bit of an increase in both ER visits and hospital admissions for people having exacerbations of asthma or COPD, having some increased symptoms with their underlying lung conditions,” Dr. Howsare said.

If you have a pre-existing health condition or are just curious about what the air quality is before heading out the door, there’s a website you can visit called AirNow.gov. It’s very simple. You just type in your zip code, city or state and then it gives you the current air quality index.

“It’s pretty self-explanatory. There’s a color chart that goes along with it, like green would be good air quality, red would be very poor,” Clayton said.

The best way to help yourself, especially if you’re immunocompromised, is to limit your exposure outside or even consider investing in an air purifier for your home. Clayton says clouds and rain do help with reducing the wildfire smoke a lot though.