(WKBN) – With the recent peanut butter recall, will it harm your pets if they’ve eaten it? A local veterinarian gives insight on pets and contaminated peanut butter.

Dr. Donald Allen explained that the peanut butter recall was from contaminated peanuts by the salmonella bacteria.

He said animal immune systems are better able to flush out this bacteria than humans are.

“They may have gotten it and they cleared it themselves, their own immune systems, having been exposed to it over years. Their immune system is probably able to deal with it, to cope with it,” Dr. Allen said.

He said pets should be fine if they have ingested the recalled peanut butter. But in the meantime, purchasing non-recalled peanut butter is a wise decision.