Hurricane Ian is pushing toward the Northeastern Gulf Coast of the United States this week. This storm is expected to intensify into a major hurricane before impact to the United States.

Where is Hurricane Ian today?

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is watching this storm as it is expected to pass near, or west, of the Cayman Islands through the afternoon and into Western Cuba overnight.

The storm will continue to push north/northwest into Tuesday. The storm will break into the Gulf of Mexico north of Cuba and to the SW of Florida as it is expected to strengthen into a Major Hurricane.

Where is Hurricane Ian going?

The storm will continue to push into the Gulf of Mexico and work toward the western Florida coast through the middle of the week. See the latest forecast here from the National Hurricane Center.

This storm is expected to become strong and will need to watched closely through the week.

Will Hurricane Ian hit Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania?

This storm will weaken as it moves north into the central part of the Appalachian Mountains through the late part of the week and into the weekend. Right now, if the trend continues, the storm will turn toward the east south of our region sweeping the heaviest rain and wind away from our area.

There is still a chance that this storm could push on up the Ohio River valley through Sunday and into Monday of next week which would result in heavier rain for our area. Currently, that is a lower percentage chance at this point. It will need to be watched as the storm makes landfall and interacts with the upper air pattern and a strong area of high pressure that will build in across the Great Lakes region.

Can the forecast for the storm change?

The answer is yes the forecast can change with this system. Most of the models are trending in a path that pushes the storm through the Central/Eastern Gulf of Mexico toward the Western Florida Coastline at this time. As the storm moves inland the track can also change as it will hinge on the timing of the upper level wind flow across the United States either picking up the storm and kicking toward the East Coast, or pulling it closer to our region toward the weekend. The timing will bee critical as the storm moves in for our region to see more of an impact from the storm.