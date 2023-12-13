[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — A bill now before state lawmakers proposes big changes to Ohio’s new recreational marijuana law, but representatives aren’t in a hurry to vote on it before they break for the holidays.

Last week, the Senate approved Substitute House Bill 86 which, if passed into law, would allow cannabis sales to commence “immediately” once it takes effect — as opposed to the months-long timetable under Issue 2, the citizen-initiated statute backed by voters in the Nov. 7 election, which took effect on Dec. 7.

Though Gov. Mike DeWine last week urged lawmakers to approve the measure and get it on his desk “as soon as possible,” Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens of Kitts Hill, R-93rd, this week told reporters there’s no rush.

“It is such a big change in Ohio’s law, culture, all of these things, that we need to be deliberative about it,” he said, as reported by FOX 8 sister station WCMH.

Sub. HB 86 would effectively repeal the voter-approved law, keeping the statute’s provisions on possession limits, while restricting the number of homegrown plants it allowed per household and its limit on THC content in extracts. It also increases the tax rate on cannabis sales from 10% to 15% and redirects the majority of that tax revenue away from local governments and cannabis businesses, putting it toward law enforcement and jail construction and renovation.

A Senate committee injected the new cannabis language into HB 86, a bill initially intended to revise the state’s liquor laws. But the House also has its own cannabis measure, House Bill 354. It leaves much of Issue 2’s language intact, but would also levy a new 10% tax on cultivators to go toward jails and county law enforcement. That bill is currently in committee.

House Minority Leader Allison Russo of Upper Arlington, D-7th, told reporters the revenue allocations are one of the “bigger issues” lawmakers need to address.

“There seems to be some misalignment between the House and the Senate and the governor on some key points,” she said, according to WCMH. “I would be shocked if anything came out this week.”

Stephens said representatives’ and senators’ priorities differ on whether to allow local or state governments to decide on where tax revenue goes and how to license operators, WCMH reported.

“There are some provisions that some like and some don’t and it’s trying to work through that process,” he said. “Generally speaking, we want to maintain the will of the people, it’s an extremely important thing for a lot of members on both sides of the aisle.”

Russo told WCMH discussions are ongoing.

“We could be dealing with it this week, in January, or as late as April, or not at all,” she said. “That’s also on the table as well because Issue 2 will move forward as passed by voters.”