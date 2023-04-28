(WKBN) – Customers of FirstEnergy may have gotten a notice that prices will increase. Some customers will start paying over $12 per kilowatt per hour, starting in June. We looked into how the issue will affect some people in the Valley.

We’ve gotten questions into our newsroom about the price increase in our area, but not everyone will be affected. It all depends if you’re under the contract agreement made by your city or township.

For example, Poland Township has a contract that will last until May 2024, which means residents under this agreement will not see the price hike in June.

We spoke with Carl Hallquist, who is under the current agreement for Poland Township. He shared his concern for others who might not be under their municipality’s contract.

“I’m kind of thinking about the people that are on fixed incomes. They’re having a hard time now and now this is dumped on them. The retired people, like I said, that are on fixed incomes,” he said.

If you want to know if you’re under your community’s agreement, you need to check your FirstEnergy account.

FirstEnergy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis released the following statement on the matter.

“Our energy supply prices are based on the results of a competitive auction process in which we buy power on behalf of customers who receive electricity from their utility. FirstEnergy does not control the prices, and the electricity is provided at cost to customers.”

According to Siburkis, “Effective June 1, and subject to approval from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO), the prices to compare for each of FirstEnergy’s Ohio electric companies’ residential customers will be: Ohio Edison at 12.39 cents/kwh, Illuminating Co. at 12.40 cents/kwh and Toledo Edison at 12.41 cents/kwh.”

Visit Energy Choice Ohio’s website if you’re looking for other energy suppliers.