Wildlife sanctuary rescues eagle near Mosquito Lake

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Trumbull County wildlife rescue is caring for a bald eagle with the worst case of mites and lice infestation that workers have ever seen.

A photo of Anthony Merritt, of Birds in Flight Sanctuary, rescuing the juvenile male eagle was sent in by Melanie Harris.

Heather Merritt, with Birds in Flight, said they were able to rescue the bird Thursday near Mosquito Lake.

Merritt said the bird was taken to a veterinarian right away, and the vet began treating it. She said it will be a slow process and estimates that the bird will need to be rehabbed for at least a year.

Merritt believes his survival up until this point is a miracle, and the mild weather played a role.

She’s hopeful that the bird will survive.