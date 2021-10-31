Wig shop owner publishes book, aims to change stigma of hair loss

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Losing hair is something many people struggle with, but one woman in Sharon is doing her part in lessening the stigma behind hair loss.

Debra Heim owns Very Best Little HairHouse in downtown Sharon. She recently published a book on her own experience with wigs and what people wearing alternative hair for the first time should know.

You walk in and you are immediately immersed in the wig shopping experience.

Heim opened the shop after her own struggles with hair loss. She said the process can be stressful for people, but education is important when it comes to wearing alternative hair.

She remembers the first time she noticed her thinning hair.

“I was terrified. I was mortified,” she said.

This isn’t a unique feeling amongst those with hair loss, so Heim wants to make sure first-time alternative hair wearers are educated.

“When you don’t know what you’re buying, you will waste money,” Heim said.

Her book, titled “Too Much Hair” has an ironic name, but Heim says it fits perfectly.

“The first thing you think when you look in a mirror when you have a wig on is, ‘Oh no that is too much hair’. The thing everyone with hair loss says when they sit down is, ‘Well I don’t want too much hair,'” Heim said.

But don’t worry, it is not going to be too much. She said people just get used to the look of thinning hair on their head, so it looks like too much at first glance.

Heim writes about her experience as a first-time wig wearer and what she wishes she’d known.

“It didn’t have to be as hard as it was, as I went along,” she said. “If I would’ve just had somebody to help me out and tell me what I tell the women coming in here, it would’ve been easier and so much sooner.”

She wants to destigmatize wearing alternative hair.

“Why do we feel shame? There’s no shame in it,” Heim said.

Her book, “Too Much Hair,” can be found on Amazon or on Very Best Little Hair House’s website.