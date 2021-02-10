Wife of Hubbard native who went missing in Japan pleads for more help in search for husband

Trevor Balint's cell phone, wallet, keys and other items were found on the porch of a garden apartment after he disappeared

(WYTV) – The wife of a Hubbard native who went missing in Japan last week is pleading for more to be done in the search for Trevor Balint.

Trevor’s wife, Britni, has been posting updates on the Facebook page “Find Trevor Balint” as the search continues.

Trevor was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Monday, February 1 on the East Side of Yokota Air Base, outside of Tokyo, Japan.

Trevor, 34, taught high school students at the Yokota Air Base.

His wife Britni, who’s from Brookfield, is a defense department analyst on the base.

“I am pleading for the wing commander, Colonel Campbell, and for the government of Japan to increase their efforts in the search for my husband. I do not feel as if we are doing enough,” Britni said.

The search for Trevor recently caught the eye of Valley Congressman Tim Ryan, who said Tuesday that he talked to Colonel Andrew Campbell, the base commander at Yokota Air Base.

Ryan said his conversation with Colonel Campbell was productive and that he received an update.

“Trevor’s disappearance is deeply disturbing. I will do everything in my power to help expedite this investigation and hopefully bring a positive resolution to this difficult situation. Colonel Campbell assured me that the United States military and Japanese authorities are doing everything in their power to find answers and bring an end to this nightmare for the Balint family,” Ryan said.

Trevor’s cell phone, wallet, keys and other items were found on the porch of a garden apartment after he disappeared.

Britni’s mother, Denise Mott, spoke to WKBN last week and said it’s out of character for Trevor to just disappear. He and Britni had been in Japan for about a year.

To help with the search, Britni has been hanging fliers around the area where Trevor was last seen.