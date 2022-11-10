CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A large power outage Thursday afternoon cut services to thousands of customers in Trumbull County, including businesses and schools.

According to FirstEnergy, the outage impacted several communities including Warren, Cortland, Howland and Champion, among others.

FirstEnergy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis initially said that all power had been restored; however, many customers contacted WKBN First News to let us know that they still did not have service.

As of 3:20 p.m., there were still over 4,000 customers without power in areas of Trumbull County. Crews are working to restore service by 5:30 p.m.

We are working to find out what the issue was.