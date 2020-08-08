Wick Park hosts event around 3 different but important causes

On Saturday at Wick Park, three causes combined into one event aiming to educate people about African-American male wellness through an annual walk

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An event on Youngstown’s north side is aimed to educate the community on different, yet equally important community issues.

The event was also to get community members to register to vote and fill out their census.

“We can hit all targets at one time,” said Dawn Turnage, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Youngstown.

Turnage says she wanted to offer the park as a location Saturday because it allowed for social distancing, and she says that a bigger space and collaborative effort by all the organizers can make each cause a priority.

“We know that it definitely benefits our community, and we also know with the census that the 10 minute questionnaire makes a difference for 10 more years,” Turnage said.

One of Saturday’s organizers was Lynnette Miller.

Her sorority is a member of the Divine Nine, a group of African-American sororities and fraternities that work together to give back to their community.

Divine Nine came out to make sure Youngstown residents were ready to vote.

“We’re going where people are at, asking them, are you registered, have you filled out the census. If you have, make sure everyone in your family has. We’re working hard, but we’re aggressively working to do those things,” Miller said.

Mayor Tito Brown came out to support the event and to participate in the wellness walk as well, a walk which he says spotlights a common trend among African-American men not taking initiative when it comes to personal health.

He also said that it was a great opportunity to share the spotlight with other initiatives that aim to better the city.

“We all have to do our part. Fill out your census, make sure you register to vote, get out to vote, and I think if we do that, we can get through this together, but it’s going to take all of us to do our part,” Mayor Tito Brown said.

The event was held in two parts.

The first was Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon and again in the afternoon at 4 until 8 p.m.