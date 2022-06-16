YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some people leave medication in their cars, but in extreme heat, that can lead to consequences.

For example, some medications could melt or become more or less potent.

There are ways to keep your prescriptions safe in this hot weather, however.

“You really shouldn’t leave your medicines in the car anyways, but if you have to, you know, usually when it’s not 90 degrees out, they can be safe as long as you kind of keep them stored away from direct sunlight,” said Youngstown Health Commissioner Erin Bishop.

Car temperatures can warm up by 50% in a half-hour in extreme heat.