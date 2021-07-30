Why them and not us? Liberty road workers take issue with Juneteenth pay

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The recently created Juneteenth federal and state holiday is causing a few problems among workers in Liberty Township government.

On Friday, township trustees spoke with Rodney Bartlett, a business agent for Local 377 of the Teamsters Union, which represents workers in the township road department.

In June, employees in the police department received paid time off for the holiday, which went into effect this year. Union leaders complained the road department was left out, but trustees on Friday said they will correct that.

“It didn’t seem like that on the 2nd, so I just wanted to touch base with them and see where they stand now since there was a newspaper article where they agreed to work with us,” Bartlett said.

Trustees say they will make arrangements to provide the extra vacation days to about 6 workers in the department by the end of the year.