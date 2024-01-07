PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Primanti Brothers is celebrating the playoff-bound Pittsburgh Steelers by sending enough sandwiches to feed the entire team of the Tennessee Titans.

The company is sending their “Almost Famous” sandwiches to the Titans as a thank-you for beating the Jacksonville Jaguars and securing the Steelers a spot in the postseason.

“We all need a little help from our friends,” said Adam Golomb, CEO, Primanti Bros. “And we’ve got a soft spot for Vrabel and his squad in Tennessee – unless we’re meeting them on the field. But for today – the Titans were our friends.”

The kits that are being sent have Primanti’s Italian bread, meat, provolone cheese, tomatoes and coleslaw and fries.