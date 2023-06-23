(WKBN) — For residents who may be wondering after spotting low-flying helicopters with a saw attached, FirstEnergy announced it will be trimming trees all over the Valley for the next month.

FirstEnergy will be using a helicopter with a large 24-blade saw attached to it to conduct proactive tree-trimming along high-voltage power lines in Mahoning, Columbiana and Portage counties, and western Pennsylvania. The work began this month and is expected to take place through July in an effort to prevent or minimize the impact of tree-related outages this storm season.

Courtesy of: Lauren Siburkis, FirstEnergy

Courtesy of: Lauren Siburkis, FirstEnergy

The trimming follows severe storms earlier in 2023, resulting in extensive power outages, road closures and damage to homes and vehicles.

The aerial saw is typically deployed along transmission and distribution lines in areas that may be environmentally sensitive or inaccessible to bucket trucks and other vehicles. This method typically covers more area in a day than a ground crew might complete in a week.

The saw also eliminates the risk of injury to workers using bucket trucks or climbing trees to cut limbs near high-voltage equipment.