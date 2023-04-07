BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Bunnies, chicks and ducks seem like a cute Easter gift, but animal shelters are warning about giving any kind of pet as a gift around the holidays.

Someone found four ducklings on the side of the road a week ago and brought them to Angels for Animals.

Owner Diane Less says there was dye in Easter colors all over the ducklings.

Less doesn’t notice people surrender pets that are gifts often but says to make sure kids and families are well-aware of the work that goes into taking care of rabbits and birds.

“This would be something that you wouldn’t be able to take care of unless you had a pond and a coop and you have to have the environment for these animals,” said Less.

Less recommends doing your research on the care and lifespan of the animals, and making sure you have all the supplies to take care of them.