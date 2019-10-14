‘Whole Lot of Heart’ fashion show in Boardman raises awareness for heart disease

The owners of La Ti Da Boutique teamed up with the American Heart Association to host the event

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A whole lot of love was felt during the Whole Lot of Heart Style Show in Boardman Sunday afternoon.

The owners of La Ti Da Boutique teamed up with the American Heart Association to host the event.

Their goal was to help raise awareness of heart disease and stroke.

Survivors and heart children walked the catwalk with some local celebrities, including 33 WYTV Anchor Lindsey Watson and Meteorologist Alexis Walters.

All of the money raised will go directly to the American Heart Association.