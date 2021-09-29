Who is being hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Hospital Association is keeping tabs on who is being hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

According to recent data, the majority of the 3,701 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state are between 50 and 79 years old with the majority between 60 and 69.

Hospitalizations have remained unchanged over the past week, but were up 17% the past week and up 492% over the past 60 days.

ICU hospitalizations have decreased by 6% over the last week but are up 16% over the past 21 days and 428% over the past 60 days.

Currently, 1 in 6 patients hospitalized is COVID-19 positive.

In the East Central region, which includes the Valley, there are 795 people hospitalized with COVID-19, and 1 in 4 patients in the hospital are COVID positive. That’s up 6% over the past 7 days, 39% over the past 21 days, and 552% over the past 60 days.

Hospitalizations among those 0 to 17 years old are the lowest among all the age groups and are down 13.9% statewide over the past week but were up 267% just four weeks ago.

All the metrics are significantly down compared to January 2021.

The OHA updates its hospitalization dashboard every Monday.

