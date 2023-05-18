YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A coin flip decided the results of a Youngstown council race.

After the primary election, challenger Janet Tarpley led incumbent Anita Davis by just three votes in the race for the sixth ward council spot. The unofficial final tally was 223 to 220.

On Thursday, the Mahoning County Board of Elections announced that the results of the race after the final three provisional votes were counted ended with a tie, 223 to 223.

Under state law, when a race is tied, it is determined by the flip of a coin.

Davis was not present at Thursday’s BOE meeting, so Tarpley was able to call the coin flip. She lost as a result of that coin flip.

Tarpley criticized the process on Thursday.

“I really think the flip of a coin is ridiculous, and I think, it’s just, it’s just ridiculous, you know, there should be a better way to do this, and I think we should have another run-off. I think this shouldn’t be the flip of a coin. Who in the heck does that?” she said.

There will be an automatic recount, which could change the results of the election again. That recount will be at 4 p.m. next Tuesday at the Board of Elections.

There was actually another tie during the election: the Beloit Fire levy. There was one vote left to be counted, and that vote was a “no,” leading the fire levy to fail on Thursday.

That race does not qualify for a recount unless the fire department pays $65. Those at the fire department have 10 days to make that decision.