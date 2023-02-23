EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- Several different findings and appearances are going to be made this week regarding the East Palestine train derailment.

It’s been twenty days since the train derailment in East Palestine, and efforts to correct the situation remain underway. Some major updates are expected to be announced, and after former President Trump spent his day in East Palestine on Wednesday, the village will have more visitors on Thursday.

On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is expected to visit for the first time since the derailment. Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano will also be gathering testimony on the train derailment. He says after visiting the site in person, he feels compelled to host a public hearing. It will focus on what he says was an inadequate warning to the people in Beaver County that a controlled burn would occur. The meeting is set for today at 1 p.m. at the Community College of Beaver County in Monaca.

Thursday morning, the National Transportation Safety Board will also release its preliminary report on the train derailment. They’re planning to release the report at 10 a.m. That will be followed by a press conference at 1 p.m. with NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy and director of the NTSB’s Office of Railroad, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Robert J. Hall. The event will be held at the NTSB headquarters in Washington D.C.

Environmental Activist Erin Brokovich will also be coming to the village on Friday

It will be streamed on air and on our mobile app.

Initially, she’d said she would attend a town hall meeting Thursday, but she announced Sunday she was moving the date of her visit to East Palestine by one day.

Even posting a tweet saying “We are moving our event to Friday. The circus is coming to town and we want to steer clear.”

The event will be at 6 p.m. Friday at East Palestine High School’s auditorium.

Brokovich tweeted that she plans to work with the victims of the train derailment so that they “can get justice, know their legal rights” and “hold the railroad accountable.”

Space is limited, and registration is being taken online. Brokovich has been active on social media about the train derailment since it happened earlier this month.