White House Fruit Farm welcomes fall season with some changes in place

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, White House will not offer extra weekend activities

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – White House Fruit Farm is getting ready to kick off the harvest season, but it will be celebrated a little differently this year because of the coronavirus.

Throughout the fall season, guests are invited weekdays and weekends to enjoy orchard-fresh apples, seasonal produce, homemade donuts, apple cider and the fall gift barn.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, White House will not offer extra weekend activities like horse-drawn wagon rides, the kids play area, petting zoo or live music.

They will monitor the number of people allowed in the markets and guests must practice social distancing.

Masks are mandatory and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the farm.

The gift barn offers a selection of fall and holiday decor every day starting Sept. 11. Guests can also check out the outdoor pumpkin pavilion through Oct. 30.

The market, gift barn and pumpkin pavilion will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The winter gift barn will be open for holiday shopping on weekends in November through Dec. 13.