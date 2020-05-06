White House Fruit Farm to reopen following delay

The shopping experience will be a little different

CANFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – White House Fruit Farm announced Wednesday that it reset its opening date to walk-in customers.

The market will reopen for regular shopping on Thursday, May 7.

Previously, the market was going to open on April 28, but owners decided to take more time to get ready.

Customers can expect a different shopping experience Thursday when the market reopens. The staff will be wearing masks and gloves, and workers will have their temperatures taken daily.

High-touch areas will be sanitized, and there will be a lot of hand washing, according to a post on the market’s Facebook page.

In addition, there will be Plexiglas at checkouts and spacing markers at the deli and donut areas.

Customers are requested to wear a mask and use cart sanitation at the front of the store, and they will also need to adhere to social-distancing guidelines of six feet while shopping.

Owners also want you to bring as few family members as possible to the market.

The new market hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Curbside pick-up is still available Monday through Friday (No Saturday or Sunday pick-up).

For more information on how to order, go to whitehousefruitfarm.com.