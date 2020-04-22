White House Fruit Farm sets reopening date

White House Fruit Farm announced Wednesday that it will be opening its doors to walk-in customers soon

CANFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – White House Fruit Farm announced Wednesday that it will be opening its doors to walk-in customers soon.

An announcement on their Facebook page says the market will reopen Tuesday, April 28.

Curbside pickup will continue on a limited basis Monday through Friday.

“The health and safety of everyone while in our Market is a top priority and we are continually putting rigorous sanitation practices into action. We thank you for your amazing support and we look forward to continuing to serve you now and in the future.”

More information about curbside pickup can be found the White House Fruit Farm website.