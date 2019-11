It is open Friday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s that time of year again for guests to check out the winter gift barn at White House Fruit Farm.

The gift barn offers a wide selection of holiday decor, ornaments, stocking stuffers, toys and other holiday gifts.

It is open Friday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every week leading up to White House’s “Christmas on the Farm” on Dec. 14 and 15.

For more information, visit the White House Fruit Farm website.

For a list of holiday events in the Valley, click here.