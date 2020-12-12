White House Fruit Farm keeps the holiday spirit alive with Christmas on the Farm

If you missed Saturday's event, you can head to the farm Sunday and see Santa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Before heading out to make his toy deliveries, Santa stopped in Canfield to put a smile on kid’s faces.

On Saturday, the White House Fruit Farm held their annual Christmas on the Farm.

Because of COVID-19, Santa remained socially distanced from kids, but they were still able to take pictures and interact with his reindeer.

Inside the barn, guests enjoyed holiday gifts along with live music.

Event Coordinator Kim Sisco says she hopes this weekend brings joy to families.

“We have great guests that keep us supported all year long, so it’s a great opportunity for the families to come out and build those memories year after year,” Sisco said.

While enjoying Santa, families could roast s’mores and wieners over the fire. There were also horse-drawn sleigh rides.

