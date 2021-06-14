White Crocs taken as evidence in Boardman intruder case

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WIBN) – Police in Boardman are hoping that a pair of white Crocs they retrieved from a crime scene will help lead them to an intruder.

According to a police report, a woman woke up to find a a man standing by her bed.

The incident happened about 12:16 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 100 block of Shields Road.

According to a police report, when the woman woke up and asked the man who he was what he wanted, the man dove headfirst out of her window.

The woman described the intruder as a tall, heavy-set Black man, about 5′ 8″ tall, wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts, and had on sliders or sandals.

Officers saw where the man landed outside of the woman’s window and picked up a pair of white Crocs by a creek behind her residence.

Police searched the area for the suspect but didn’t find anyone.

The incidence remains under investigation.