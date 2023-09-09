YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A special giveaway Saturday morning in Youngstown gave some community members help receiving food for their families.

The meat package giveaway was held at Anglin’s Thrif-T Meats and Produce in the Lincoln Knolls Plaza, on the city’s East Side.

Close to $,1,500 worth of chicken, pork chops, hot dogs and hamburgers were given out to the first 60 people who were in line.

Youngstown United As One and second ward councilman Jimmy Hughes co-organized the giveaway.

United As One president Darrell Jones says the goal is to reach all of the city.

“I talked with Jimmy Hughes, I called him up and I said, ‘You know what, we’re going to start working in the second ward,’ because we don’t want to focus on just one side of town because it’s not fair,” Jones said.

“Youngstown United As One approached us about a meat giveaway and we provided the meat,” said Thrif-T Meats owner Gary Anglin. “They funded it. And the community, I hope, benefits from it.

Those in attendance had been sitting outside around 8 a.m. — close to two hours before the doors opened. The meats and produce were given away within a little less than 15 minutes.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.