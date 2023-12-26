(WKBN) – If you decided to have a live-cut Christmas tree this year, you’re probably wondering what you should do with your tree after the holidays.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), those live-cut trees can find life after Christmas for Ohio birds, fish and small mammals, along with other animals. They can be used to supply habitats and can even turn into food for animals once they start decomposing.

Christmas trees are donated to the Division of Wildlife by community recycling and drop-off programs.

Some of the locations where you can drop off trees are:

Austintown Township Park – 6000 Kirk Rd.

Beloit Village Park – 17910 E. 5th St.

Berlin Township Bldg. – St. Rt. 224

City of Campbell, Warhust Rd.

Canfield Township Fire Station – 5007 Messerly Rd.

Craig Beach/Milton Twp. – 1979 Grandview

Ellsworth Twp. Fire Station – St. Rt. 45

Goshen Twp. maintenance garage – 12649 Seacrist Rd.

Green Twp. cemetery -St. Rt. 165 and Beaver Creek Rd.

Jackson Twp. Admin. Bldg. – 10613 Mahoning Ave.

Lowellville Village Street Dept. – 3 W. McGaffney Rd.

New Middletown/Springfield – 10720 Struthers Rd.

Poland Twp. Road Dept. – 7508 Clingan Rd.

Youngstown CCA building – 1771 Market St,

If you live in Struthers, you can have your tree picked up.

The Mahoning County Green Team collects trees at designated drop-off sites until Jan. 31, 2023. Contact the Green Team in your location for other sites.