Where to park for downtown Youngstown’s holiday parade and tree lighting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’re heading downtown Friday evening to take in the fun, you may find yourself looking for places to park.

Production crews were setting up the stage earlier in the afternoon for some of the entertainment on Central Square.

Organizers said while Federal Street will be closed for the parade, all of the main arteries into the downtown area will be open with access to parking all around.

“You have parking all by the amphitheater, the Covelli Centre, street parking, you got parking down by the YMCA. So you have a lot of parking throughout the city,” said downtown events coordinator Terrill Vidale.

In addition to the parade, the Youngstown Phantoms are playing at the Covelli Centre and the Holiday Flea is going on at Powers Auditorium on the west end of Federal Street.