Are we missing something? Submit information on your planned free Thanksgiving meal here.

(WKBN) – There are several places where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal this year. Find a list below:

Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley

Meals will be served on Thanksgiving from 1-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.

The prepared feast will be served at no charge in the dining hall of the Rescue Mission`s Building, located at 1300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Youngstown. No reservations are required.

Salvation Army of Mahoning County

A “take-home meal” will be distributed on Wednesday, November 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Salvation Army is located at 1501 Glenwood Ave. in Youngstown.

Salvation Army in Sharon

This year, volunteers will be delivering more than 400 meals. You can sign up for a delivered meal by calling 724-347-5537.

Some Place Else

Free Thanksgiving dinner will be served dine in & carry out at their restaurant on Thanksgiving Day at 400 Main Street in Wellsville from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Limit of five carry out dinners per household. Call ahead for reservations is required. 330-532-9710.

Warren Family Mission

The Warren Family Mission will be hosting its free annual community Thanksgiving dinner on November 23. Dinner will be served at 155 Tod Ave. NW in Warren from noon to 3 p.m. To-go meals will be served at the red trailer.