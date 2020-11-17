Where to get free Thanksgiving meals, for those in need

Are we missing something? Submit your giveaway here.

(WKBN) – Thanksgiving will look different this year due to the pandemic, but there will still be free meals locally helping those in need this holiday season.

Free turkey/food giveaway

The Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission, in partnership with Gleaner’s Food Bank and on behalf of the Mahoning County Board of Commissioners, will be hosting a food distribution on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Canfield-Columbiana Road (Route 45) Canfield, OH 44406.

Patrons will enter through Gate 8 on Route 45 and volunteers will enter through Gate 5.

Patrons will remain in their vehicles and drive through the distribution line and are requested to wear masks as they pass through the food distribution area. Patrons are also asked to ensure their trunk or cargo area is cleared out to make room for food.

Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley

Complete Thanksgiving meals will be served on Thanksgiving Day, (November 26) continuously from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Youngstown. Dine-in and carry out are both available. No reservations required.

Salvation Army center in Sharon

No in-person meals this year. Meals will be delivered instead. They are taking reservations, call 1-724-347-5537.

Thanksgiving meals giveaway

Nov. 24, starting at 6 p.m. (first-come, first-served basis)

Brookfall Management has teamed up with local nonprofit O.N.E to give local families Thanksgiving meals. The giveaway will be at St. Andrews Manor Apartments, in the office located at 421 Southern Blvd NW. Warren, Ohio 44485.

Turkey Giveaway

Nov. 21 at 9 a.m.

The MLO Bros, Valley Insurance and Rulli Brothers are giving away 55 frozen turkeys in a drive-thru style pickup.