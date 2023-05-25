(WKBN)- You’ll be sharing the road with many people if you plan to travel over the Memorial Day weekend.

That’s why AAA is offering up some tips to help you get to your destination quickly and safely.

According to AAA, about 5.9 million people are expected to hit the road for the holiday in the East North Central Region which includes Ohio. That’s up 5.6% from last year.

AAA encourages drivers to be ‘road-trip ready’ with a full vehicle inspection. Having key vehicle components checked is key, like the battery, fuel system, tires, brakes, and fluid levels.

Be sure to have a fully stocked vehicle emergency kit.

AAA expects to respond to more than 480,000 calls for help over the Memorial Day weekend

For those of you hitting the road this weekend luckily according to AAA, gas prices are lower this holiday compared to last year when the national average was more than $4 a gallon. But despite the lower prices at the pump, car travel this holiday will be shy of pre-pandemic numbers by about 500,000 travelers.

We found the cheapest gas prices en route to common travel destinations.

According to ‘Gas Buddy’ if you and your family are headed to Geneva on the Lake from the Youngstown area, your cheapest stop for gas will be the Gateway Gas Mart on Market Street for $3.27 a gallon.

Traveling to Sandusky, your best bet is the Shell Gas Station in Lorain on South Broadway Avenue for $3.29 a gallon.

Going on a long road trip to Ocean City, Maryland? Stop at the Sheetz in Hagerstown, Maryland. Gas there is $3.25 a gallon.