COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State is ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press preseason poll which was released on Monday.

Georgia, which received 60 of 63 first place votes, enters the season as the No. 1 ranked team in the nation. Michigan is ranked second, followed by Ohio State, Alabama, and LSU to round out the top five.

Georgia has won the last two national titles, rolling to a record of 29-2. However, this will be only the second time in program history they have been preseason No. 1.

Michigan garnered two first place votes, while Ohio State tallied just one.

The rest of the top of includes No. 6 USC followed by Penn State at No. 7.

Florida State, Clemson, and Washington round out the top ten in the preseason poll.