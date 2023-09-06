(WKBN)- As we get closer and closer to flu season, Mahoning County Public Health has announced they’ll be holding several flu shot clinics around the county.
The clinics start on Friday, September 29 at the Southern Park Mall and Austintown Senior Center and will happen multiple times a week at various locations through Thursday, November 2.
No appointments are needed and your insurance will be billed for the shot.
Who should receive a flu shot based on the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendations?
- Everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season
- People at High Risk of Developing Flu-Related Complications:
- Children ages 6 months to 5 years old
- Adults 50 years of age and older
- Pregnant women and women up to 2 weeks postpartum
- Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities
- Chronic medical conditions such as asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, heart disease, blood disorders, diabetes, extreme obesity, kidney, liver, or endocrine disorders, weakened immune systems due to medications and/or diseases such as cancer, HIV or AIDS, or medications such as chronic steroid use or long-term aspirin use in people younger than 19 years of age
- How to obtain a flu shot at a Mahoning County Public Health clinic?
- Just walk in, no appointment is necessary
- We bill insurance – Bring insurance cards, driver’s license, Medicaid, and Medicare cards so the cost of the vaccine can be billed; most private insurances are accepted.
- Mahoning County Public Health is a Vaccines for Children Program Provider and will have limited opportunities for children that are uninsured or underinsured to receive the vaccine free of charge.
- Available flu vaccines
- Ages 6 months and up – Quadrivalent (4 flu virus strains)
- Ages 65 years and older -High dose quadrivalent (4 flu virus strains)
- Ages 18 years and older- Egg free (cell based) quadrivalent (4 flu virus strains)
Here is the full list of dates and locations:
- Friday, September 29, 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. Southern Park Mall-Center Court 7401 Market St. Youngstown, Ohio 44512, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Austintown Senior Center 112 Westchester Drive Youngstown, Ohio 44515
- Wednesday, October 4, 10 a.m. – Noon. Boardman United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall 6809 Market St. Youngstown, Ohio 44512, 2 p.m.- 5p.m. Canfield United Methodist Church 27 South Broad Street Canfield, Ohio 44406
- Thursday, October 5, 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Mahoning County Public Health 50 Westchester Drive Youngstown, Ohio 44515
- Friday, October 6, 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at Beaver Township Woodworth Park 225 Warren Ave. Poland, Ohio 44514
- Friday, October 13, 9 a.m. -11 a.m. Southern Park Mall-Center Court 7401 Market St. Youngstown, Ohio 44512, 9 a.m. – Noon Berlin Township Building Weidemier House 15823 Akron-Canfield Road Berlin Center, Ohio 44401
- Wednesday, October 18, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Struthers Mauthe Park 156 Smithfield Street Struthers, Ohio 44471
- Tuesday, October 24, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Poland Township Administration Building 3339 Dobbins Road Poland, Ohio 44514
- Wednesday, October 25, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Village of Sebring Administration Building 135 E. Ohio Ave. Sebring, Ohio 44672
- Thursday, October 26, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mahoning County Public Health 50 Westchester Drive Youngstown, Ohio 44515
- Wednesday, November 1, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Boardman Township Building 8299 Market Street Boardman, Ohio 44512
- Thursday, November 2, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mahoning County Public Health 50 Westchester Drive Youngstown, Ohio 44515