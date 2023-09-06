(WKBN)- As we get closer and closer to flu season, Mahoning County Public Health has announced they’ll be holding several flu shot clinics around the county.

The clinics start on Friday, September 29 at the Southern Park Mall and Austintown Senior Center and will happen multiple times a week at various locations through Thursday, November 2.

No appointments are needed and your insurance will be billed for the shot.

Who should receive a flu shot based on the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendations?

Everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season

People at High Risk of Developing Flu-Related Complications:

Children ages 6 months to 5 years old

Adults 50 years of age and older

Pregnant women and women up to 2 weeks postpartum

Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

Chronic medical conditions such as asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, heart disease, blood disorders, diabetes, extreme obesity, kidney, liver, or endocrine disorders, weakened immune systems due to medications and/or diseases such as cancer, HIV or AIDS, or medications such as chronic steroid use or long-term aspirin use in people younger than 19 years of age

How to obtain a flu shot at a Mahoning County Public Health clinic?

Just walk in, no appointment is necessary

We bill insurance – Bring insurance cards, driver’s license, Medicaid, and Medicare cards so the cost of the vaccine can be billed; most private insurances are accepted.

Mahoning County Public Health is a Vaccines for Children Program Provider and will have limited opportunities for children that are uninsured or underinsured to receive the vaccine free of charge.

Available flu vaccines

Ages 6 months and up – Quadrivalent (4 flu virus strains)

Ages 65 years and older -High dose quadrivalent (4 flu virus strains)

Ages 18 years and older- Egg free (cell based) quadrivalent (4 flu virus strains)

Here is the full list of dates and locations: