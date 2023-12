YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Parts of two streets in downtown Youngstown are about to close while concrete crosswalks are built.

Here’s what will be closed to traffic for about two and a half weeks starting Dec. 6:

West Federal Street – between Market and Phelps Street

between Market and Phelps Street Phelps Street – between West Federal and Boardman Street

Pedestrians will be allowed in both closure areas. Local traffic will only be allowed on West Federal Street.

The construction is part of the SMART2 Roadway project.