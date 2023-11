BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be a planned power outage overnight in Brookfield so crews can make repairs to equipment.

It will affect about 2,600 customers in the area – who are expected to lose power between midnight and 4 a.m. on Nov. 14.

Customers who will be affected should have gotten a call from Ohio Edison. They can call Ohio Edison with questions at 800-633-4766.