When it’s time to cool down: Warning signs your body’s telling you it needs AC

Dr. Joseph Michael Noga, from St. E's Boardman, said if you're out in the heat, there are things you can do to stay cool

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – We are experiencing some of the warmest air we’ve seen this summer and too much can be dangerous. There are certain things to look for to make sure you’re staying cool and safe.

The sun shone brightly over the Valley Tuesday, but the heat and humidity was even too much for people at Mill Creek. The park was empty.

If you are spending time outside and start to experience any cramping, fatigue, nausea or dizziness, you’ll want to take action.

“Remove yourself from the heat. Shade, remove your clothing. You want to try and cool yourself, drink plenty of fluids,” said Dr. Joseph Michael Noga, medical director at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He said if you’re someone who works outside, wear light-colored clothing and keep yourself hydrated.

“If they’re paving or digging, they should get in the shade if there’s an area of shade. Take frequent breaks, stay out of the sun as much as possible.”

On average, 38 children trapped inside cars die each year from the heat. According to Kids and Cars, 17 children have died so far this year.

“They’re going to exhibit more symptoms to the heat quicker than adults are because of their body surface area,” Noga said. “Definitely, do not leave kids in the car with the windows down. Tragedies happen every year. We hear about it all the time so that’s definitely a no-no.”

He also suggested checking on relatives.

“Make sure they have adequate air conditioning or some way to cool themselves.”

Noga said people shouldn’t leave their pets out in extreme heat, either. Make sure your animals have enough water, too.